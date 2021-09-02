Elusive Ice Cream Flavor Finally Spotted in Poughkeepsie

It's definitely strange but I think I did the impossible and found the greatest ice cream of all time here in the Hudson Valley.

I have finally found this ice cream flavor in the Hudson Valley after a 4 year search.

Maybe I'm giving myself too much credit for this feat. There's a good chance it has been available this whole time but I've been looking and I haven't see it.

The greatest ice cream flavor is here in the Hudson Valley and I couldn't be more excited. Yes, I'm easily excited but this is quite a big deal for me. I know it might just seem like ice cream to you but this flavor is represents my childhood. I know that might seem a bit dramatic but this might be the easiest way for me to dish out some nostalgia. I mean that literally of course.

I didn't grow up in New York. I was raised in Michigan and in my neck of the woods we called this ice cream, Superman because of the colors. The flavor was so popular that it was even offered in gallon tubs at grocery stores.

The delicious flavor was a treat even well into my adult years.

When I moved to New York it was impossible to find. I wondered if Superman ice cream was sadly just another Michigan thing that sounded weird when I brought it up like Faygo.

Superman or Super Scoop is the weirdest ice cream flavor on the planet but it's delicious. I can only describe it as a banana and bubble gum flavor. I know it doesn't sound appealing but it's amazing. You won't regret trying it.

I'm pleased to announce that I found a knock off flavor. It may not be the same thing but I'll take what I can get at this point.

Here it's called Super Scoop and there is a very limited supply of it at Shoprite in Poughkeepsie on Rte 9.

