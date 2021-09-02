For most people in the Hudson Valley or even in the State of New York, Tuesday, September 11, 2001 is a day they will never forget. I know that I was watching TV with my son, who was just over 2 years old at the time, when the news coverage started. I still remember what a beautiful clear day it was here in the Hudson Valley.

While so many things have happened since then, are you surprised that this year we will be marking twenty years since that fateful day? Did you know someone who lost their life that day? Did you know someone who thought nothing of their own livelihood and went to New York City (or Pennsylvania or Washington, DC) to help?

The City of Poughkeepsie will be marking the 9/11 tragedy on Friday, September 10, 2021 with a memorial service that will take place at the Civic Center Plaza, 9/11 Memorial, 62 Civic Center Plaza, Poughkeepsie NY 12601 at 9:30 am. The current Mayor, Rob Rolison will officiate the ceremony.

There will also be a guest speaker. The guest speaker will be the person who was the Mayor of the City of Poughkeepsie in 2001, Collette Lafuente. Ms Lafuente, sadly lost her husband in the events of that horrible day.

Everyone is welcome (and encouraged) to attend the memorial. Please note, that in the event of rain, the service will be moved to the Changepoint Theatre, 260 Mill St., also in Poughkeepsie.

How has life changed for you since that horrific Tuesday morning, 20 years ago this month? Feel free to share your remembrances with us or the photos of your family members who paid the ultimate sacrifice that day. Never Forget.

NEVER FORGET: Images from 9/11 and the days after