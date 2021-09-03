Back in May, before Summer 2021 got underway I made some suggestions for your summer reading list. Hopefully you have had a chance to enjoy a good book over the last month or two. I am still a bit behind. I am planning to catch up over the next few months. I still haven't even cracked my Andrew McCarthy book Brat: An 80's Story. However my autographed book plate arrived so I have had a reason to open the cover at least.

Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash

If you are like me and you have been slow to get your reading started this year I may have just the event to get you excited about starting a reading this for this fall and even the winter. This weekend the Gardiner Library is holding it's annul book sale and everything is up for grabs. Let me rephrase that, it's not everything in the library but it is a really large selection.

You name it you can find it at this sale. Hardcovers, paperbacks, the classics, DVD, audiobooks, music, books for all ages, kids books and more. They also have a great promo running throughout the sale. You get a free book if you apply for a new library card or bring a non-perishable food item to the event. The Gardiner Library will be donating all the food collected to the Helping Hands Food Pantry. This program is part of New York's Great Give Back.

The book sale will be held at the Gardiner Library at 133 Farmers Turnpike in Gardiner. It will be held this Saturday (Sept 4, 2021) 10 AM to 4 PM and then on Sunday (Sept 5, 2021) from 10 AM to 2 PM. Get your self set for some winter reading and bring some cans of food to help your community.

