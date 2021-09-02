Have you ever wondered where people get the idea that the end of August is the beginning of Fall? We all know that the traditional first day of fall is in September. For 2021 that exact day would be the Fall Equinox, September 22, 2021. So where do people get the idea summer ended yesterday (August 31, 2021)? Simple they are following the Meteorological Seasonal Calendar.

Now before you run off thinking I have made this up let me reveal my source for this knowledge. After all, just like you I buy into the September date of the Fall Equinox but it turns out there are actually two dates for every season. I found this out by reading a Facebook post from the Farmer's Almanac.

Why Are There Start Two Dates?

Basically it breaks down like this, there are Meteorological dates and Astronomical dates for every season. Confusing maybe but not really once you hear the reason. One set of dates is based on the temperature trends the other is based on the tilt of the earth. FYI this info only works above the equator for the Northern Hemisphere. You have to inverts it all if you plan to go down under to the Southern Hemisphere.

So Which is Which?

Easy, according to the Farmer's Almanac Meteorological Seasons follow the temperature cycles which means those dates are more inline with when we feel the temperature change. So Meteorological Fall would start today (September 1st) and go through to the last day of November. The Astronomical Fall starts this year on September 22, 2021 at 3:20 PM ET and goes through to 10:58 AM ET on December 21, 2021. Those dates are extremely exact as you can see.

So there you have it, Fall has two different start dates, which means I can go on record today saying happy first day of fall, bring on the pumpkin spiced goodies and Halloween candy Fall has officially and unofficially arrived.

