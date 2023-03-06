If you like it hot, you're going to love the summer outlook for Central New York. It's going to be a scorcher, again.

Summer officially begins on June 21, 2023, but many of us start celebrating the season on Memorial Day weekend which is May 27 through 29. It's the time of year we enjoy swimming, fishing, boating, camping, vacationing, gardening, golfing, and barbecuing.

Record Summer Heat

The summer of 2022 was the third hottest in the past 28 years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The average temperature was 73.9 degrees, 2.5 degrees above average.

Will we break a record this summer?

The Farmer's Almanac thinks it's possible.

While we hate to be the bearer of bad news, we’d be amiss not to warn you of what our long-range weather outlook is pointing to Sizzling Temperatures (again!). Our forecast, which is based on a proprietary formula that relies on many factors, including the Moon, is calling for a warmer than normal summer for most of the nation.

Stormy Start to Summer

The summer season is expected to be wet to start. Thunderstorms with heavy rains are possible over much of the Northeast June 20-23. Then the unrelenting heat is on!

July will be quite hot in many areas with some sweltering conditions for the Independence Day weekend. The Farmer's Almanac suggests finding a cool spot to hide by the middle of August.

The heat will seem unrelenting for some areas, persisting from late June through early September. Temperatures will, at times, soar into the 90s, perhaps even topping 100°F.

Summer Drought

Other than the beginning of June, don't expect much rain this Summer. The Northeast and New England areas will likely have below-average precipitation.

This, combined with the excessive heat, sadly also makes for a significant threat of wildfires and not much relief for the drought in the Southwest.

See the long-range weather forecast for the United States and Canada at FarmersAlmanac.com.

