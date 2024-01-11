‘Generational Spectacle’ In The Sky Coming Soon To New York State

A "generational spectacle" that hasn't happened in the sky above New York State will happen for the first time in about 100 years very soon!

New York State residents are being told to get ready for a total eclipse.

New York State's First Total Solar Eclipse In 100 Years

New York's state's first total solar eclipse in almost a century will happen in less than 100 days.

"A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk," NASA states in a press release.

On April 8, a total eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Total Solar Eclipse In Upstate New York, Western New York

The total solar eclipse is expected to encompass Western and Upstate New York, according to NASA.

“Whether you live in New York or are visiting to witness this generational spectacle, ensuring everyone can take in this year’s eclipse safely is our top priority,” New York Governor Hochul said.

The 100-mile path of eclipse totality will cover 29 counties across New York State, according to Hochul's Office.

Jamestown, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Old Forge, Lake Placid and Plattsburgh In Path For Full Eclipse

On Monday, April 8, the total eclipse should encompass the western and northern parts of New York State.

Officials say that between 3:15 and 3:30 p.m., the moon will pass between the earth and the sun, turning day into night for 1.5 to 3 minutes.

Cities and towns within this path include Jamestown, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Old Forge, Lake Placid and Plattsburgh, according to Hochul's Office.

Eclipse Can Be Seen In Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island, Capital Region

If you don't live in Upstate New York or Western New York, don't worry.

While you won't see a total eclipse, you will still see a "spectacle."

"For other areas of the state that are outside the path, there will still be quite a celestial spectacle. The minimum coverage in the state will be on Long Island, with the sun being shadowed at 88 percent there. New York City will see 89 percent coverage with 96 percent in the Capital Region," Hochul's Office stated in a press release.

Residents in the Hudson Valley should see over 90 percent coverage.



