Tropical Depression Ida hit the Hudson Valley pretty hard on Wednesday September 1st. Reports have indicated that some areas recorded up to 6 inches of water. Residents woke up to flooding, damage, road restrictions and closures on Thursday morning.

A State of Emergency was issued early Thursday morning as state and county officials as well as response teams ventured out to assess storm damage.

Here are some of the images the Hudson Valley woke up to on Thursday September 2, 2021.

If you have storm coverage photos you would like to submit, you can do so using your Hudson Valley Post app or here.

Devastating Hudson Valley Flooding Photos Post Ida Images of the Hudson Valley, mostly under water, after Tropical Depression Ida