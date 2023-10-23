New Hudson Valley Dad Who Loved Helping Others Killed, Help Needed

A new Hudson Valley father who loved to help those in need was killed in a fatal accident.

Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an investigation into a fatal accident in Ulster County.

Wappingers Falls Man Killed In Gardiner, New York Crash

New York State Police continue to investigate a fatal motorcycle vs vehicle crash in the town of Gardiner, New York.

On October 19, 2023, at approximately 7:15 p.m., troopers from the Highland barracks responded to a car versus motorcycle accident on State Route 299 in the town of Gardiner.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2012 Subaru was traveling west on SR-299 when it crossed over the double yellow line and struck a 2023 Yamaha motorcycle traveling east.

The motorcycle operator, 32-year-old Daniel Curtin from Wappingers Falls, was gravely injured and succumbed to his injuries despite the efforts of the Troopers and EMS on the scene, police.

Father With Ties To Putnam, Ulster, Dutchess Counties Killed In Crash

Curtin was born in Carmel, New York and before moving to Dutchess County, lived in Putnam Lake, New York, according to his obituary.

The 32-year-old attended John Jay High School and was attending Dutchess Community College to pursue his degree in Social Sciences.

"His dream was to use this degree to continue to help those in need, as he felt truly blessed and indebted to those who helped him find his path to have the incredible life he was living," his obituary states. "Danny loved helping others and giving back to his community. He was passionate about his work as a Peer Recovery Coach for Mental Health America in Poughkeepsie, NY and being part of Friends of Recovery."

Curtin is survived by many family members including his 9-month-old son.

"He was intensely devoted to his family, friends and coworkers. His greatest joy on earth was his new role as a dad to his beautiful son. He will be truly missed by all who were part of his life," his obituary adds.

Investigation Into Fatal Crash Continues

New York State Police didn't release any details about the driver of the Subaru. It remains unclear what caused the vehicle to cross over the double yellow line on Route 299.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

