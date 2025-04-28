New Developments In 1981 Hudson Valley Murder Mystery Emerge

A road in the Hudson Valley was mysteriously closed. We think we figured out why.

On Thursday, police confirmed there was "police activity" in Warwick, New York, which included a road closure.

Mysterious Police Investigation Closes Road In Warwick, New York

New York State Police, the Town of Warwick Police Department and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office were all on the scene in the area of Little York Road in the Town of Warwick.

"Little York Road will be closed to all traffic until further notice," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post in a press release. "Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes."

Police did say there's "no danger to the public."

Potentially Linked to 1981 Murder

Police haven't released any more information. It's unclear what the investigation entails, but the investigation on Little York Road is near where Dawn Marino's body was found in 1981.

In early September 2024, there was a large police presence in Pine Island as the FBI joined other police agencies in the search for Marino's killer.

"Due to recent developments, the New York State Police, Town of Warwick Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are seeking information that furthers the Homicide Investigation of Dawn Marino," New York State Police stated in September 2024.

Anyone with information on Marino's killer is told contact:

NYSP Tip Line - 845-344-5370

Warwick PD Tip Line - 845-986-3344

FBI Tip Line- 212-384-1000

Email: CRIMETIP@TROOPERS.NY.GOV

Email: NEWYORK@FBI.GOV

