New COVID Variant That Mutates & Attacks Spiking In New York

Officials are sounding the alarm about a new COVID variant that experts say has the ability to mutate and attack.

This new variant is spreading across New York State, officials say.

Officials Warn Of New COVID Variant That's Spiking in Nine States

According to the CDC, the XFG variant is currently spiking in nine states. The variant is more commonly called the Stratus variant.

The CDC says it's spiking in New York State as well as in New Jersey, Delaware, Vermont, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, and North Dakota.

The variant spread across Southeast Asia this summer, where it was linked to rises in COVID cases and hospitalizations.

Symptoms are said to be similar to other COVID symptoms, along with hoarseness or a dry, irritated throat.

Stratus Variant Can Mutate & Attack

According to the World Health Organization, the Stratus variant mutates and attacks the immune system more severely than the Nimbus variant, a variant known for its characteristic razor-blade sore throat symptom.

COVID-19 researchers from New York's Stony Brook University say most cases are mild if you are up-to-date on your vaccinations.

However, SUNY scientists report that New Yorkers who are unvaccinated can experience brain fog, nausea, chest tightness, and a scratchy throat in addition to the usual fatigue, fever, and dry cough associated with COVID.

These COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York

The following are symptoms that may lead to hospitalization.

