New COVID Variant In New York Has Bizarre New Symptoms
The new COVID variant that's spreading rapidly across New York State features some bizarre new symptoms to watch out for.
The new variant called JN.1 remains "the fastest-growing variant in the United States," according to the CDC.
New COVID Variant Spreading In New York State
The new variant now accounts for 15 to 29 percent of all COVID cases across the United States, the CDC reports in its latest report.
This new variant is another descendant of the Omicron variant, officials say. It's believed to be more contagious than other forms of COVID.
"The continued growth of JN.1 suggests that it is either more transmissible or better at evading our immune system," the CDC states. "The rapid growth of JN.1 compared with other variants raises the question of whether this variant might drive an incremental increase in infections."
Odd New Symptoms
The JN.1 variant comes with most of the typical COVID symptoms, but top health officials say many sick people are reporting two new symptoms.
Trouble sleeping and more anxiety were two new reported symptoms among people surveyed with COVID.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Other Common Symptoms
Below are the other common symptoms among surveyed respondents with COVID-19, according to the Office for National Statistics:
Read More: New York Is Crawling With Bed Bugs, 2 Cities Among Most Infested
Lost Of Taste And Smell
The loss of taste and smell, one of the most common COVID symptoms during the peak of the pandemic, is now no longer one of the most common symptoms.
Only 2 to 3 percent of people recently infected reported losing their senses of taste and smell.
Warning: All Should "Avoid" Traveling To This City In New York State
These COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York