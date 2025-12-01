New Cash Law Impacts Shopping for Millions Of New Yorkers

A new law goes into effect next year that impacts all New York shoppers and stores.

Starting in March 2026, New York retailers will be required to accept cash for purchases.

New York Stores Must Accept Cash In 2026

If you’ve ever pulled up to a grocery checkout or grabbed a burger at a deli and seen a “cash not accepted” sign, that could soon be a thing of the past.

Beginning in March 2026, New York State is making it illegal for many food stores and retailers to refuse cash payments.

New “Cash Law” Means New Yorkers Won’t Be Turned Away at the Register

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the measure into law last week. It's a move pushed by lawmakers for years, who say that in the rush for everyone to go cashless, some New Yorkers were getting left behind.

Supporters of the law say it protects seniors, immigrants, and New Yorkers who don’t have bank cards, don’t trust digital payments, or simply prefer old‑fashioned cash.

Opponents, mostly retailers and digital‑payment advocates, say forcing businesses to accept cash adds costs, complicates operations, and runs counter to modern digital conveniences.

Cash Is Back In New York

Under the new rules, starting in March 2026, stores must accept cash payments and businesses can't tack on extra fees, like surcharges or hidden fees, just because you’re not using a card.

