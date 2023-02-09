The New Building Coming to Beacon is Making a Lot of People Mad

536 Main St in Beacon, NY has been a vacant lot for years. After new building plans were recently announced, many residents are beginning to wish it would stay that way.

Beacon isn't the only Hudson Valley town to experience massive development, but it certainly one of the most popular. Rising rents have displaced many local businesses and the town seems to find itself at a crossroads when considering its future. Somewhat surprisingly, the stir over the new plans for Main Street's vacant lot doesn't focus on the "invasion" of rich outsiders, but on the actual building itself.

Plans for 536 Main St in Beacon, NY

"Take a look at the proposed plan for the development of the empty lot at 536 Main Street", began a recent Facebook post on the Beacon, NY community page. "Why is this a featureless brick box?" The accompanying photos showed computer-generated images of the proposed building; a modest three-story brick structure with unadorned, neat windows above a large, gallery-style entrance (below). Many locals were quick to agree.

Local Reaction to Plans for 536 Main St in Beacon, NY

"What once was the charm of Beacon is becoming a duplicate of the places these newcomers moved away from. If you wanted nothing but tall brick buildings and congestion, you might have stayed in the city", offered one comment. "Just what Beacon needs - another featureless box with [not] even the slightest inch in the direction of any creativity", said another.

Others maintained a more positive attitude towards the plans. "Oh my, how little you see!", said one optimist. "It’s only missing larger cornices above store front and above roofline, slight recessing of brick, and a decorative element above/or around each window. Super duper easy fix!"

Both the grumblers and the optimists were encouraged to attend town meetings to voice their opinions. Ground has yet to be broken on the project. So how about some inspiring architecture instead? Check out the unbelievable (and most expensive) house for sale in Dutchess County nicknamed "Ledgerock" below.

