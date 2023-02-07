Need to Exchange Tix for the Ice Castles? It Comes with a Price!

Upstate New York weather can be wildly unpredictable. Last weekend it was - 30 degrees in some areas and this week we may hit 50.

And while few will complain about the warm-up, the milder weather has been wreaking havoc on of the area's most popular attractions; the Lake George Ice Castles.

I bought my tickets for the Ice Castles in late December, hoping they'd be ready for the opening during the first weekend in February, but that wasn't the case.

While it may have been bitter cold in the ADKS toward the end of last week, overall, the winter weather simply hasn't helped the magical Ice Castle creations fully form, and people like me were left scrambling for a refund or an exchange.

After unsuccessfully trying to exchange them over the phone, I dreaded going online for the exchange, but it really wasn't too bad with the exception of some "extra costs" I had no choice but to pay as per the rules and agreement page.

So, if you're looking to exchange your tickets, it's a pretty painless process but there are a few things you should know.

