Powerball Tickets Worth About $3 Million Sold In New York State

Residents in the Hudson Valley and across New York State continue to strike rich playing Powerball.

A winning ticket for Monday night's massive Powerball drawing was sold in the state of Washington. The ticket is worth over $750 million.

3 $1 Million Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In New York State

B Welb B Welb loading...

While the jackpot winning ticket wasn't sold in New York State, three tickets are big-time winners.

All three tickets are second-prize winning, making each worth $1 million.

Two tickets were sold in Nassau County, Long Island the other was sold in New York City. The tickets were sold at:

• Nassau County, Long Island: Barefoot Peddler, Glen Clove Road, Greenvale

• Nassau County, Long Island: Farmingdale Petroleum, South Oyster Bay Road, Hicksville

• New York City: Liberty News And Gifts, South Street, New York

10 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In New York State

Powerball Jackpot Reaches A Record $1.9 Billion Getty Images loading...

For the Saturday, February 4 Powerball drawing, 10 tickets were third-place winners. One ticket was a Power Play Prize third place prize worth $100,000. The other nine winning tickets are each worth $50,000.

Two of the winning tickets were sold at the "lucky" store in Newburgh, New York.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Below are the locations for the 10 winning tickets.

• Y & O Food Corp. on Clarendon Road in Brooklyn - Power Play winner of $100,000

•Smokes For Less on North Plank Road in Newburgh; two winning tickets

Google Google loading...

• Daisy's Cards and Gifts on North Broadway in Yonkers

• Tops Markets on Rome Road in Pulaski

• Choithrams NY on 42nd Street in Manhattan

• Yellowstone Convenience Store on Yellowstone Boulevard in Forest Hills

• Romana Grocery Corp. on Bronxwood Avenue in the Bronx

• Grand Mart Inc. on Grand Street in Brooklyn

• Wegman's on Dick Road in Depew

73773673 Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/ThinkStock loading...

More Winning Tickets Sold In New York State

The New York Lottery also confirmed a third prize winning Power Play ticket worth $100,000 and a third prize ticket worth $50,000 for the February 1 Powerball drawing were purchased in New York.

Winning Tickets Sold In Valley Stream, Brooklyn

The $100,000 Power Play prize-winning ticket worth was sold at the BP station on Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream.

The third prize ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Mermaid Liquor House on Mermaid Avenue in Brooklyn.

The Powerball jackpot now resets to $20 million.

How To Protect Yourself And Your Money If You Win The Lottery Whether you've recently won the lottery (or are planning to!), there are some things you should do right away to protect not only yourself but also your money.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.