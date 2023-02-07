Powerball Tickets Worth About $3 Million Sold In New York State
Residents in the Hudson Valley and across New York State continue to strike rich playing Powerball.
A winning ticket for Monday night's massive Powerball drawing was sold in the state of Washington. The ticket is worth over $750 million.
3 $1 Million Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In New York State
While the jackpot winning ticket wasn't sold in New York State, three tickets are big-time winners.
All three tickets are second-prize winning, making each worth $1 million.
Two tickets were sold in Nassau County, Long Island the other was sold in New York City. The tickets were sold at:
• Nassau County, Long Island: Barefoot Peddler, Glen Clove Road, Greenvale
• Nassau County, Long Island: Farmingdale Petroleum, South Oyster Bay Road, Hicksville
• New York City: Liberty News And Gifts, South Street, New York
10 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In New York State
For the Saturday, February 4 Powerball drawing, 10 tickets were third-place winners. One ticket was a Power Play Prize third place prize worth $100,000. The other nine winning tickets are each worth $50,000.
Two of the winning tickets were sold at the "lucky" store in Newburgh, New York.
Below are the locations for the 10 winning tickets.
• Y & O Food Corp. on Clarendon Road in Brooklyn - Power Play winner of $100,000
•Smokes For Less on North Plank Road in Newburgh; two winning tickets
• Daisy's Cards and Gifts on North Broadway in Yonkers
• Tops Markets on Rome Road in Pulaski
• Choithrams NY on 42nd Street in Manhattan
• Yellowstone Convenience Store on Yellowstone Boulevard in Forest Hills
• Romana Grocery Corp. on Bronxwood Avenue in the Bronx
• Grand Mart Inc. on Grand Street in Brooklyn
• Wegman's on Dick Road in Depew
More Winning Tickets Sold In New York State
The New York Lottery also confirmed a third prize winning Power Play ticket worth $100,000 and a third prize ticket worth $50,000 for the February 1 Powerball drawing were purchased in New York.
Winning Tickets Sold In Valley Stream, Brooklyn
The $100,000 Power Play prize-winning ticket worth was sold at the BP station on Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream.
The third prize ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Mermaid Liquor House on Mermaid Avenue in Brooklyn.
The Powerball jackpot now resets to $20 million.