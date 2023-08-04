Don't toss your tickets. Lottery officials want you to know nearly 500,000 Mega Millions tickets sold across New York State are winners.

Lottery players are hoping that luck is on their side as they try and win the fourth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

Mega Millions Soars To $1.25 Billion Jackpot In New York

Mega Millions Soars To $1.25 Billion Jackpot In New York

The estimated jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is now at least $1.25 billion, or $625.3 million in cash. If won at that level, it would be the fourth-largest prize in Mega Millions history, according to lottery officials.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night, that's been the case for three and a half months now. Tuesday's winning numbers were white balls 8, 24, 30, 45 and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 12.

Seven tickets matched the five white balls Tuesday night to win the game’s second-tier prize. One ticket sold in Texas is worth $4 million.

Six tickets, sold in California, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Wisconsin and New York are all worth $1 million.

Long Island 7-Eleven Sells $1 Million Winning Ticket

Google Google loading...

The New York winning ticket was sold on Long Island.

It was sold at the 7-Eleven on Broadhollow Road in Melville, Suffolk County, New York.

Nearly Half-Million Mega Millions Winners Sold In New York State

Nearly Half-Million Mega Millions Winners Sold In New York State

Nearly 5 million tickets sold across the nation won money. Of those tickets nearly 500,000 were sold in the Empire State.

Mega Millions + No Megaplier In New York State

Second Prize: $4 million- 1 New York winner

Third Prize: $10,000 - 9 New York winners

Fourth Prize: $500 - 208 New York winners

Fifth Prize: $400 - 568 New York winners

Sixth Prize: $10 - 13,511 New York winners

Seventh Prize: $10 - 12,476 New York winners

Eight Prize: $4 - 95,020 New York winners

Ninth Prize: $4 - 227,218 New York winners

Mega Millions + Megaplier Winners In New York State

Mega Millions + Megaplier Winners In New York State

Second Prize: $4 million- 0 New York winner

Third Prize: $40,000 - 1 New York winner

Fourth Prize: $2,000 - 26 New York winners

Fifth Prize: $800 - 65 New York winners

Sixth Prize: $40 - 1,595 New York winners

Seventh Prize: $40 - 1,473 New York winners

Eight Prize: $16 - 11,329 New York winners

Ninth Prize: $8 - 26,524 New York winners

