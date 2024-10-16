Nearly 70 New York Banks Recently Closed, Around 1,000 Nationwide
Many popular banks with countless branches across New York State have closed many locations in the Empire State.
In the first nine months of 2024, over 700 banks closed down.
Nearly 70 Banks Close In New York State
Thousands are being forced to travel further or find new banks. The United States is on pace to close about 1,000 banks this year, according to the Daily Mail.
In New York, as of Oct. 1, 64 banks closed down. The Empire State is on pace to close 85 banks in 2024.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Below are major US banks and the number of branches closed in 2024.
- Bank Of America: 132
- U.S. Bank: 101
- Wells Fargo: 92
- Chase: 90
- TD Bank: 52
PNC, Citizens Bank, Woodforest, Fulton and Capitol One all also closed branches this year.
Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying
Jobs
TD Bank Closing At Least 7 Branches In Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City
Below are TD Bank locations of the branches that recently closed
Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York
Washingtonville, New York
Port Chester, New York
23rd and Broadway, New York City
67th and 1st Avenue, New York City
Elwood, New York
North Wantagh, New York
26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State
26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State
Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree
Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Keep Reading: