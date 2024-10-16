Nearly 70 New York Banks Recently Closed, Around 1,000 Nationwide

Many popular banks with countless branches across New York State have closed many locations in the Empire State.

In the first nine months of 2024, over 700 banks closed down.

Nearly 70 Banks Close In New York State

Thousands are being forced to travel further or find new banks. The United States is on pace to close about 1,000 banks this year, according to the Daily Mail.

In New York, as of Oct. 1, 64 banks closed down. The Empire State is on pace to close 85 banks in 2024.

Below are major US banks and the number of branches closed in 2024.

Bank Of America: 132

U.S. Bank: 101

Wells Fargo: 92

Chase: 90

TD Bank: 52

PNC, Citizens Bank, Woodforest, Fulton and Capitol One all also closed branches this year.

TD Bank Closing At Least 7 Branches In Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City

Below are TD Bank locations of the branches that recently closed

Washingtonville, New York

Port Chester, New York

23rd and Broadway, New York City

67th and 1st Avenue, New York City

Elwood, New York

North Wantagh, New York

