Nearly 400 New York Restaurants Among ‘Least Trusted’ In America
Three very popular restaurant chains are actually the "least trusted" restaurants in America.
The website Clarify Capital recently polled Americans to determine the most trusted and least trusted brands. Americans voted on brands across many different industries.
After conducting its survey, the website also consulted the Better Business Bureau to help craft its lists.
New York State Home To America's 3 "Least Trusted" Restaurants
You may be shocked to learn that the three least trusted eateries in the United States have many locations across New York State. The three least trusted restaurants are:
The 3 Least Trusted Restaurants In New York State
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Sonic Drive-In, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Panera Bread Are "Least Trusted"
"The best way businesses can prove their trustworthiness is to deliver on their promises," Clarify Capital states.
A Hudson Valley Post reader isn't surprised that Panera is America's "least trusted" eatery. He told used to love the food at Panera but believes something changed and now describes the food as "glorified hospital food."
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
Pizza Hut, KFC McDonald's Most Trusted Brands
Pizza Hut, KFC and McDonald's were found to be America's most trusted restaurants.
Pizza Hut places first with 40 percent, followed by KFC (39%) and McDonald's (37%).
Among restaurants, Pizza Hut, KFC, and McDonald's were the most trusted brands, while Panera Bread, Sonic Drive-In, and Chipotle held the least of Americans' trust.
New York State is home to all of America's 20 most popular dining options. CLICK HERE to find out the top 20.
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
What Makes a Business Trustworthy
According to Claify Captial, this is what makes a business "trustworthy."
- Delivers on promises
- Asks for honest reviews and feedback
- Pricing transparency
- Consist performance
- Listen to and act on feedback
- Employee treatment transparency
- Provides behind-the-scenes info about processes
- Easy-to-use website
- Pays employees well