Nearly 400 New York Restaurants Among ‘Least Trusted’ In America

Three very popular restaurant chains are actually the "least trusted" restaurants in America.

The website Clarify Capital recently polled Americans to determine the most trusted and least trusted brands. Americans voted on brands across many different industries.

After conducting its survey, the website also consulted the Better Business Bureau to help craft its lists.

New York State Home To America's 3 "Least Trusted" Restaurants

Canva Canva loading...

You may be shocked to learn that the three least trusted eateries in the United States have many locations across New York State. The three least trusted restaurants are:

The 3 Least Trusted Restaurants In New York State You may be shocked to learn that the three least trusted eateries in the United States have many locations across New York State.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Sonic Drive-In, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Panera Bread Are "Least Trusted"

Panera Bread To Eliminate Artificial Food Additives By 2016 Getty Images loading...

"The best way businesses can prove their trustworthiness is to deliver on their promises," Clarify Capital states.

A Hudson Valley Post reader isn't surprised that Panera is America's "least trusted" eatery. He told used to love the food at Panera but believes something changed and now describes the food as "glorified hospital food."

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Pizza Hut, KFC McDonald's Most Trusted Brands

Parent Company of KFC, Taco Bell, And Pizza Hut Report Strong Earnings Getty Images loading...

Pizza Hut, KFC and McDonald's were found to be America's most trusted restaurants.

Pizza Hut places first with 40 percent, followed by KFC (39%) and McDonald's (37%).

Among restaurants, Pizza Hut, KFC, and McDonald's were the most trusted brands, while Panera Bread, Sonic Drive-In, and Chipotle held the least of Americans' trust.

New York State is home to all of America's 20 most popular dining options. CLICK HERE to find out the top 20.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

What Makes a Business Trustworthy

According to Claify Captial, this is what makes a business "trustworthy."

Delivers on promises

Asks for honest reviews and feedback

Pricing transparency

Consist performance

Listen to and act on feedback

Employee treatment transparency

Provides behind-the-scenes info about processes

Easy-to-use website

Pays employees well

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains Here are America's 12 most popular dining options. All have locations in New York State!

11 Foods You Can No Longer Buy In New York State

11 Foods You Can No Longer Buy In New York State