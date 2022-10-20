Nearly 40 Year New York Business Closing, Hudson Valley Eatery
The last location of a nearly 40-year restaurant is closing. There's still time to get one last meal.
Eddie and Gloria opened up Mary Ann's Mexican Restaurant in 1983 in New York City. Soon they opened up many more restaurants across New York City and one in Westchester County.
Mexican Restaurant With Locations In New York City, Westchester County
"We feature generous portions of freshly prepared Mexican food at an exceptional value. Infused with a festive Mexican theme, the interior dining areas and outdoor cafes are a great place to relax with friends and family," Mary Ann's Mexican Restaurant states on its website.
The nearly 40-year eatery was known for its home-made fajitas, Mexican dishes, hand-made salsas and margaritas.
"Each day, Mary Ann’s kitchen prepares, by hand, a variety of salsas, grilled fajitas and other Mexican favorites. The result is great food in a relaxing atmosphere for reasonable prices," the eatery adds on its website "Our Margarita recipe has been attempted by many, but duplicated by none. Truly delicious in every conceivable fruit flavor, and as everyone who has tried knows, they kick - butt!"
Port Chester, New York Eatery Is Closing
The Westchester County location is the last location open. Sadly, that will soon change. The popular eatery announced its closing in a few days.
"To our loyal guests, we wanted you to hear it from us first. This will be Mary Ann's Mexican Restaurant last two weeks of business," owners wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.
The reason for the closure is that the owners decided to not renew their lease, which expires at the end of October.
"We will not be renewing our lease at the end of the month," owners added in the Facebook post. "Please come in and join us one more time before we close for good!
From our family to yours, thank you to all who have supported us throughout the decades!"
Barstool Helped Business
The restaurant received money from the Barstool Sports Fund during the height of the COVID pandemic in late December 2020.