Nearly 1,500 Bears Killed Across New York State

Black bears are "well established" in many parts of New York State.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the results of the 2023 bear hunting season.

“Black bear populations continue to expand into areas occupied historically,” DEC Commissioner Seggos said. “This expansion is a conservation success story and robust populations afford great hunting opportunities.'

Key Black Bear Hunting Stats In New York

Below are how many bears were taken in each region in New York State and other key numbers, according to the DEC.

DEC Reports 1,356 Bears Harvested By New York Hunters

Canva Canva loading...

In total, bear hunters harvested an estimated 1,356 black bears during the 2023 hunting seasons, the DEC reports.

"Though rarely seen by most New Yorkers, black bears are valued by hunters, photographers, and wildlife watchers alike, and are well established in many areas across the state," the DEC states.

The DEC notes the 1,356 black bears harvested in 2023 is about seven percent lower than the five-year average.

DEC Encourages Hunter Safety

123379347 Chris Williams loading...

The DEC provided the following tips to help New Yorkers remain safe while hunting

Point your gun in a safe direction.

Treat every gun as if it were loaded.

Be sure of your target and beyond.

Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to shoot

Season dates and zone boundaries for all hunters can be found on DEC's website and in the Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide.

