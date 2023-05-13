Navy Ship Commissioned in Honor of Cooperstown & Baseball’s Vets

So I think most people are aware by now but I am an absolute die hard fan of baseball. Baseball is America's pastime and the sport has a laundry list of historic players that are significant not only to the sport but to American history. Some of baseball's most historic figures are also military veterans who served in times of war.

This past weekend a special event was held to commemorate and honor not only these literal baseball veterans but the village and place where their legacies continue to live on, the legendary Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown NY.

The US Navy and The USS-Cooperstown

Back in 2019, a company by the name of Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine completed construction on a new Freedom-variant littoral combat ship. This ship was delivered to and received by the Navy this past September. This leads us to this past weekend where a ceremony was held in New York City for the warship.

On hand for the occasion were numerous prominent faces, including the Governor of New York Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Eric Adams as well as many prominent members of the U.S Navy. Some of baseball's best were also on hand including Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer, Johnny Bench as well as New York Yankees Hall of Fame Manager, Joe Torre. Torre also served as the ceremony's principal speaker.

In the official press release from the US Navy it was stated that the USS-Cooperstown...

...honors the 70 members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame who served in the United States Armed Forces during times of conflict...

These 70 Hall of Fame players stepped away from the baseball diamond and served in times of conflict ranging from the Civil War all the way through the Korean War. To put that in perspective, the Civil War started in 1861 and lasted through 1865, while the Korean War started in 1950 and lasted into 1953. That covers 92 years of American history.

During his time at the podium, Mr. Torre described the importance and the significance the special day held, stating...

It is critical that we honor the legacy of these Hall of Famers, not just for what they did on the field, but for what they sacrificed and what they accomplished off the field. Their legacy lives on with the USS Cooperstown and with the Sailors here today and in the years to come.

Baseball Legends and there Military Careers

Obviously we're not going to mention all of the 70 players here but some definitely deserve recognition. During World War II New York Yankees superstar Joe DiMaggio famous for his all time record 56-game hitting streak, traded in his pinstriped uniform for his uniform in the US Army. DiMaggio himself never saw combat during the war but participated in special military baseball games that were great for boosting morale

In 1942 a man who would eventually go on to become arguably the most historic player in baseball history was drafted by the US Army. Jackie Robinson would serve a number of different units including the 761st "Black Panthers" tank battalion. Robinson would receive an honorable discharge from service in 1944.

In 1945 Robinson would begin his professional baseball career playing for the Kansas City Monarchs a team in the then Negro Leagues. A few years later on April 15, 1947 Jackie Robinson would make history and become the man that broke the Color Barrier in Major League Baseball, suiting up for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

One particular individual out these 70 HOF's stands out more so than others. That man is Ted Williams. Ted Williams was drafted during World War II and served as member of the US Navy and the United States Marine Corps.

Williams would return to the Red Sox and baseball in 1946 but six years later he was selected once again to return to the battlefield, this time for the Korean War. This would Williams only the second player ever to serve in two wars. During his service years, Williams earned high marks as an aviator.

Set Sail to Home Base

Following the ceremony this passed weekend, the USS-Cooperstown is scheduled to set to hit the sea and begins its journey to its new home base in Mayport, Florida. As with every ship and every crew, the USS-Cooperstown will be operating under its own unique motto. Considering who the ship is honored for, this ships couldn't be more perfect. The USS-Cooperstown operates under the banner of 'America's Away Team', that is most definitely a home run.



