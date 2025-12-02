Nearly A Foot Of Snow May Fall In & Around Upstate New York
The Hudson Valley is staring down its first snowstorm of the season, and the National Weather Service is warning that Tuesday could be an all-day mess.
Snow may fall at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, in some spots.
National Weather Service: Major Snowstorm Will Slam Parts of the Hudson Valley Tuesday
Here’s what the National Weather Service says we should expect.
Heavy Snow for Albany Region, Upper Hudson Valley & Parts of Ulster
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Tuesday for Albany, Rensselaer, Greene, Ulster, Saratoga, Schenectady, and parts of Washington and Warren counties, where 7 to 11 inches of snow is expected.
Snowfall rates of ½" to 1" per hour are likely at times.
Mid-Hudson Valley, Dutchess & Ulster Under a Winter Weather Advisory
Dutchess County, along with parts of Columbia, Schoharie, Montgomery, and surrounding regions, are under a Winter Weather Advisory, with 2 to 6 inches expected.
Heavier Snow Possible in Sullivan, Delaware & the Western Catskills
Sullivan County is under a Winter Storm Warning, calling for 5 to 9 inches, with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour late Tuesday morning into the afternoon.
Nearby counties including Delaware, Otsego, Chenango, Broome, and Tioga are forecasting 4 to 7 inches, with up to 8 inches in higher elevations.
Lower Hudson Valley: Putnam, Rockland, and Orange Also Impacted
Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Orange County, with 4 to 7 inches possible depending on the rain-snow line.
Putnam and Rockland counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory with 3 to 5 inches expected.
When Snow Starts And Ends
Snow should start falling Tuesday morning and end Tuesday evening.
The National Weather Service is urging drivers to prepare now. Charge your phone, pack food and water, and keep a flashlight in the car if you absolutely must travel.