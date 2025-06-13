Mysterious Dinosaur Egg Just Found In Upstate New York
A dinosaur egg older than the Hudson Valley just showed up in Upstate New York. Experts scanned it for signs of life, and the results are just the beginning.
A 70-to-80 million-year-old dinosaur egg was brought to Upstate New York.
Dinosaur Egg Arrives In Albany
The prehistoric dinosaur egg, believed to be from a Hadrosaur, a duck-billed dinosaur, arrived this week at the Albany Medical Center for a CT scan by the New York State Museum.
The dinosaur egg was on an unnamed person's mantle. That person didn't want it anymore and gave it to the New York State Museum, leading to this unique collaboration aimed at uncovering its secrets.
The egg is about the size of a cantaloupe and weighs around 7 pounds.
What Did The Scans Reveal?
The egg was scanned to look for evidence of an embryo or other internal structures.
Initial scans were inconclusive regarding the presence of a baby dinosaur inside, News 10 reports. But experts say they will continue to analyze the data.
Further analysis is planned to determine what lies within.
