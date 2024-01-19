Mystery: Car Ends Up In Hudson River In New York With No Driver

Police from the Hudson Valley are trying to figure out why a driver drove a car into the Hudson River. The car and driver both missing, leaving police puzzled.

An investigation is underway into why a car ended up in the Hudson River without a driver in the lower Hudson Valley.

Car Ends Up In Hudson River In Rockland County, New York

It happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. in Rockland County

The Piermont Police Department responded to Ferry Road for a report of damage to the dock on the pier.

Arriving officers noticed vehicle tire marks in the snow that traveled to the end of the dock. Police then found parts from a damaged vehicle in the area of he dock.

Mystery: Car Ends Up In Hudson River With No Driver

Piermont police located surveillance video that shows a driver getting out of the car at the end of the Piermont Pier.

The driver got out just before the vehicle rolled into the Hudson River, police say.

"Video footage was obtained which showed a vehicle entering the docking area of the pier and the driver exiting the vehicle. The vehicle then proceeded to drive off the end of the dock into the Hudson River," the Piermont Police Department stated in a press release.

Police In Rockland County Need Help

As of this writing, police haven't identified the driver, or a reason why the driver allowed the car to drive into the river.

Despite searching the river, police haven't found the car either.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

"This is an ongoing investigation involving the Piermont Police Department Detective Unit with the assistance of the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact our Detective Unit at (845)359-0240," the Piermont Police Department added.

