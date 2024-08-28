Music Icon With Upstate New York Ties Mourns Loss Of Mom, Sister

Hudson Valley residents, with a famous relative, passed away on the same day.

Grammy Award winner Mariah Carey is mourning the loss of two family members this past weekend.

Mariah Carey Mourning Mother, Sister. All Lived In The Hudson Valley

2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show Getty Images for dcp loading...

After multiple reports, Carey confirmed Monday that her 87-year-old mother, Patricia, and sister, Alison, both passed away on the same day.

"My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend,” Carey said in a statement. “Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day."

Mother Lived In Westchester County, New York

Mariah purchased a home in Westchester County for her mother in the 1990s. The Grammy Award winner sold the home in North Salem, New York, in 2021.

Carey's Sister From Greene County, New York

Saugerties Police Department Saugerties Police Department loading...

Alison Carey lived in Greene County. She was 63. Alison and Mariah were "estranged" at the time of her death.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Alison had a history of substance issues, reports say. She passed away in hospice care.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported on another music icon who was spotted all over Upstate New York. CLICK HERE to learn why.

Sneak Peek of Mariah Carey’s COVID-19 Lower Hudson Valley Home

Brian Milton/Compass Brian Milton/Compass loading...

During the peak of the COVID pandemic, Carey left New York City in March 2020 when the city went into lockdown at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and moved into a five-acre estate with a six-bed mansion in Westchester County.

Below are photos of Carey's "COVID-quarantine pod."

Sneak Peek of Mariah Carey’s Stunning COVID-19 Lower Hudson Valley Home

Keep Reading:

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year