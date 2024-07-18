MTA Blamed For Deadliest Metro-North Crash In History, 6 Dead In New York

Metro-North is primarily liable for a crash that left five passengers dead nearly a decade ago in the Hudson Valley.

The fatal crash happened at a crossing in Valhalla in February 2015.

Crash Is Deadliest In Metro-North History

Metro North Commuter Train Collides With Vehicle Killing Seven Getty Images loading...

On February 3, 2015, Ellen Brody's SUV got stuck on train tracks at the Commerce Street Crossing in Valhalla. Her SUV was then hit by a northbound Metro-North train.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Five passengers were killed and dozens were injured in the 2015 train crash in Westchester County. Brody was also killed in the crash.

It's the deadliest crash in Metro-North's history, according to lawyers.

Westchester County Jury Finds Metro-North Primarily Liable

Metro-North Commuter Train Collides With Vehicle Killing Six Getty Images loading...

A Westchester County jury deliberated for two days before deciding that 71 percent of the blame for the crash was on Metro-North for the design of the rail. 29 percent of the blame was given to Brody.

"Despite Metro-North's attempts to place all blame on the motor vehicle driver, the jury determined that the railroad's negligence was the primary cause of the tragedy," lawerys said in a statement.

The jury blamed the fatal crash on the train engineer's failure to slow down when he saw the vehicle's reflection near the tracks and the flawed design of the third rail system, which failed to break away upon impact.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Lawerys call the jury's verdict a "landmark decision."

MTA Disagrees With Westchester County Ruling

Metro North Commuter Train Collides With Vehicle Killing Seven Getty Images loading...

The MTA disagrees with the verdict and is considering legal options.

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

Keep Reading:

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.