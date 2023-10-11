‘Mr. Miyagy’ Of Upstate New York Horseshoes Murdered By Son, SP

After a Hudson Valley father died from a gunshot wound to his head his son was charged with murder.

On Tuesday, New York State Police from the Hudson Valley confirmed the death of a father and the arrest of the deceased man's son.

New York State Police in Liberty are investigating a homicide in the town of Neversink.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at approximately 6:58 p.m. New York State Police troopers responded to a residence on Bradley Avenue in the town of Neversink for a report of a cardiac arrest.

Arriving officers found EMS giving CPR to 71-year-old Lloyd Botsford.

While EMS were attempting to perform living saving troopers spotted a gunshot wound to Botsford's head, police say.

His son was soon arrested.

Sullivan County, New York Son Charged With Killed Father

Botsford died from his injuries.

An investigation led to the arrest of 46-year-old Drew Botsford from the town of Neversink.

New York State Police confirmed Drew is Lloyd's son.

Drew was charged with second-degree murder and remanded Sullivan County Jail without bail.

More information hasn't been released. New York State Police report their investigation is ongoing, and any updates will be announced in the future.

Lloyd was a beloved member of the Neversink Horseshoe League.

"He was our Mr. Miyagy of horseshoes!! His presence will always be with each one of us in and around the pits the compound and the garage," Russell Turner Jr stated in the league's Facebook group. "Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers over the next couple of months!"

Other members say they are "heartbroken" adding Lloyd was the "true definition of a class act. One of the best men I’ve ever known."

