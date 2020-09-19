Mountain Dew Margarita Coming to Hudson Valley Red Lobsters

Red Lobster announced a new margarita that's set to come to Hudson Valley locations.

2020 is just throwing caution to the wind and doing whatever it wants at this point. Because in a press release, Red Lobster announced they are going to be serving a new drink in partnership with PepsiCo. The Mountain Dew margarita, or DEW Garita, is set to come to Red Lobster locations across the country.

The DEW Garita is the first official Mountain Dew cocktail and pairs perfectly with Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits, according to the press release. The DEW Garita is made using a top-secret recipe and looks like it has red salt on the rim, but that hasn't been confirmed. The DEW Garita will arrive at select locations by the end of September, and nationwide by the end of the year.

In the press release, Red Lobster also announced a variety of product offerings from PepsiCo. These include PEPSI, MTN DEW, and STUBBORN craft soda. Also expect to see bubbly sparkling water, LIFEWTR, TROPICANA, and non-carbonated drinks like lemonade and agua fresca. Red Lobster has locations across the Hudson Valley including Poughkeepsie, Middletown, and Kingston.