Mount Vernon, New York Couple Accused of Sullivan Burglaries

Police allege a couple from Westchester County stole around $20,000 worth of tools and equipment from a number of buildings in Sullivan County.

The Village of Liberty Police Department and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office recently announced the arrest of 24-year-old Jessica Pipersburgh and Alexander Parker, 24, both of Mount Vernon after an investigation into multiple burglaries in Sullivan County.

Village of Liberty Police Department Investigates Burglaries on Hill Street in the Village of Liberty, New York

The Village of Liberty Police were initially called for a report of a burglary to two commercial buildings on Hill Street in the Village of Liberty.

The investigation revealed that over nine thousand dollars worth of tools and equipment had been stolen from one building and damage had been done to the interior of another building in what appeared to be an attempt to steal copper piping, officials say.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Burglaries on Old Monticello Road in the Town of Liberty, New York

Later that day the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of three additional buildings being burglarized on Old Monticello Road in the Town of Liberty. A joint investigation conducted by the Village of Liberty Police Department and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office resulted in identifying Pipersburgh and Parker as suspects in both burglaries, according to the Village of Liberty Police Department.

Both individuals were located a short time later and arrested without incident. As a result of the continued investigation officers and deputies were brought to a location where they recovered over $9,000 worth of the stolen tools and equipment, police say.

Mount Vernon, New York Couple Accused Of Sullivan County Burglaries

For the alleged burglaries committed on Hill Street, the Village of Liberty Police Department charged both with two counts of burglary in the third degree, grand larceny in the third degree and criminal mischief in the third degree, all felonies.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office charged both with three counts of burglary in the third degree, felonies, and two counts of criminal mischief, misdemeanors, for the alleged burglaries that occurred in the Town of Liberty on Old Monticello Road.

Both individuals were arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court. Pipersburgh was released on her own recognizance and Parker was remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail.

