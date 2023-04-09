What is New York State’s 24 Hour Record Rainfall Record?

Spring is the time of year when the state of New York sees the most amount of rainfall. April is the rainiest month of the year, according to Travel Online, with an average of over 4 inches of precipitation.

But if you were to guess what the state's record amount of rainfall was for a 24 hour period, what would it be? With all the hurricanes and other natural disasters the state has experienced, plenty of records may come to mind.

Poughkeepsie Rain Records

The National Weather Service says that Poughkeepsie gets an average of 41.9 inches of rain per year, with 2011 being its rainiest year with 62 inches. Poughkeepsie's record for most rainfall in one day was set October, 8, 2005, when 7.6 inches of rain fell. Extreme Weather says that 17.6 inches of rain fell during October 2005, which set the all-time monthly record.

New York State's All-time 24 Hour Rainfall Record

According to Weather Stern, the all-time record for rain in a 24 hour period was set August 13-14, 2014, when 13.57 inches was overserved at the Islip Macarthur Airport. records indicate that over an inch of rain fell in under 10 minutes that day (5:39 - 5;48 AM).

What makes this even more astounding was this event was not even tied to a tropical storm of any kind.

The NWS says the previous record was 11.6 inches at Tannersville, NY on August 27-28, 2011 as Hurricane Irene moved inland (The Columbus Dispatch also states that an area near Tarrytown saw the same amount of rain in 24 hours during Irene)