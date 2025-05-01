Most Expensive Grocery Stores in America Found All Over New York

With grocery bills climbing across the board, these three chains stand out as the priciest options in New York.

A new report discovered that three of America's most expensive grocery stores have many locations across New York State.

Delish revealed the four most expensive grocery stores in America. Three have locations right here in New York.

These Are The Three Most Expensive Grocery Stores In New York State

If you live in New York and shop at any of these stores, your wallet or bank account probably knows the names.

Whole Foods Markets

Despite now being owned by Amazon, Whole Foods still lives up to its long-standing nickname: “Whole Paycheck.”

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Because of its premium organic selection, upscale vibe and speciality items, it's still considered the most expesnive grocery store in the Empire State.

Acme Markets

The Fresh Market

Google Google loading...

The founders of The Fresh Market were inspired by a trip to Europe and the open-air markets. They opened up their first store in 1982. Now there are around 160 locations across 22 states.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

"The Fresh Market sells great products in every department," Delish writes. "It sounds like the grocery store of everyone’s dreams—but there’s a catch. It’s pricey. With most of its locations situated in affluent areas, it’s clear that their primary demographic is not the average shopper."

While the ambiance and product selection are top-notch, shoppers should be prepared for premium prices that match the upscale environment

Found In Hudson Valley, Capital Region, Long Island

Google Google loading...

There are four locations in New York State, in Scarsdale, Latham, Saratoga Springs and Smithtown.

Harris Teeter was the only expensive grocery store list that's not in New York. The majority of locations are found in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The Most Popular Grocery Stores

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors. Gallery Credit: Stacker

New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores 15 of the most popular grocery stores in America are in New York state. Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Canva