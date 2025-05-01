Most Expensive Grocery Stores in America Found All Over New York
With grocery bills climbing across the board, these three chains stand out as the priciest options in New York.
A new report discovered that three of America's most expensive grocery stores have many locations across New York State.
Delish revealed the four most expensive grocery stores in America. Three have locations right here in New York.
These Are The Three Most Expensive Grocery Stores In New York State
If you live in New York and shop at any of these stores, your wallet or bank account probably knows the names.
Whole Foods Markets
Despite now being owned by Amazon, Whole Foods still lives up to its long-standing nickname: “Whole Paycheck.”
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Because of its premium organic selection, upscale vibe and speciality items, it's still considered the most expesnive grocery store in the Empire State.
Acme Markets
The Fresh Market
The founders of The Fresh Market were inspired by a trip to Europe and the open-air markets. They opened up their first store in 1982. Now there are around 160 locations across 22 states.
Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State
"The Fresh Market sells great products in every department," Delish writes. "It sounds like the grocery store of everyone’s dreams—but there’s a catch. It’s pricey. With most of its locations situated in affluent areas, it’s clear that their primary demographic is not the average shopper."
While the ambiance and product selection are top-notch, shoppers should be prepared for premium prices that match the upscale environment
Found In Hudson Valley, Capital Region, Long Island
There are four locations in New York State, in Scarsdale, Latham, Saratoga Springs and Smithtown.
Can You Guess: Beloved Coffee Chain In New York Named "Worst In America"
Harris Teeter was the only expensive grocery store list that's not in New York. The majority of locations are found in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.
The Most Popular Grocery Stores
LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores
Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Canva