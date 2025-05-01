Most-Charming New York Restaurant Hidden In Historic Hudson Valley Mansion

Discover New York's "most charming" restaurant. Which is located in the Hudson Valley with a menu "you don't want to miss."

Hudson Valley Post, with the help of Microsoft News, recently discovered the most charming small towns in New York State.

The "Most Charming Small Towns' in New York State

The Hudson Valley dominates this list.

The 'Most Charming Small Towns' in New York State

With the Hudson Valley dominating the list, it's probably no surprise that one of those charming small towns from the Hudson Valley is home to the most charming small town restaurant in New York State

The Most Charming Small-Town Restaurant in New York State

The Food Network highlighted The Most Charming Small-Town Restaurant in Every State, calling these eateries "hidden gems."

According to the Food Network, the restaurants on the list offer plenty of "local flavor, inviting dining rooms and surprises." Calling these eateries a place "you won't want to miss."

Tarrytown, New York: Goosefeather

New York's most charming small-town restaurant is found in Westchester County.

Goosefeather is located in an 1840s mansion, called The King Mansion, at the Tarrytown House Estate. The restaurant, run by celebrity chef Dale Talde, pays tribute to the cuisine of Hong Kong.

"Chef Dale’s food takes traditional Cantonese fare up a notch, utilizing unexpected ingredients like dry-aged beef, black truffles and more," Goosefeather states on Facebook.

He's a 1998 Culinary Institute of America graduate who has been a familiar face on TV, serving as a judge on “Chopped,” “Knife Fight'“ and “Beat Bobby Flay."

He's also been a "Top Chef" contestant and judge.

The restaurant at 49 E. Sunnyside Lane in Tarrytown, offers a modern take on Hong Kong cuisine, blending bold flavors with seasonal, local ingredients. Signature dishes like black truffle pork wontons, Cantonese-style lobster, and kung pao chicken wings showcase Talde’s creative flair and commitment to quality. ​

