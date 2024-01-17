More Snow In Forecast For Hudson Valley, New York

The Hudson Valley is still digging out from Tuesday's snowstorm, but more snow may fall on the region in a few days.

Hudson Valley Meteorologist Ben Noll who correctly predicted many in the Hudson Valley would get a "four-day weekend" is monitoring another snowstorm for the region.

More Snow In Forecast For Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley residents dealt with 2 to 5 inches of snow on Tuesday which caused many local schools to close for the day.

Dropping temps led to ice Wednesday morning causing my schools to go on a delay.

Chance Of Snow For Hudson Valley On Friday

Well, it appears the region may see more snow again on Friday.

"I am continuing to monitor the potential for more snow in the #HudsonValley on Friday ❄️," Noll tweeted. "At this stage, the region looks to be on a fine line, with more snow to the south and less snow to the north."

Snowfall Predictions For Hudson Valley, Capital Region

The Weather Channel's current forecast is also calling for a lot of snow on Tuesday.

Below are the snowfall predictions for the counties in the region:

Orange County

1 to 3 Inches of Snow

Dutchess County

About 1 inch of Snow

Westchester County

1 to 3 Inches of Snow

Rockland County

1 to 3 Inches of Snow

Ulster County

Around 1 inch of Snow

Sullivan County

1 to 4 Inches of Snow

Greene County

Around 1 inch of Snow

Columbia County

Around 1 inch of Snow

Putnam County

About 1 inch of Snow

Capital Region

No snow in the current forecast

