More Snow In Forecast For Hudson Valley, New York
The Hudson Valley is still digging out from Tuesday's snowstorm, but more snow may fall on the region in a few days.
Hudson Valley Meteorologist Ben Noll who correctly predicted many in the Hudson Valley would get a "four-day weekend" is monitoring another snowstorm for the region.
More Snow In Forecast For Hudson Valley
Hudson Valley residents dealt with 2 to 5 inches of snow on Tuesday which caused many local schools to close for the day.
Dropping temps led to ice Wednesday morning causing my schools to go on a delay.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Chance Of Snow For Hudson Valley On Friday
Well, it appears the region may see more snow again on Friday.
"I am continuing to monitor the potential for more snow in the #HudsonValley on Friday ❄️," Noll tweeted. "At this stage, the region looks to be on a fine line, with more snow to the south and less snow to the north."
Read More: New York Is Crawling With Bed Bugs, 2 Cities Among Most Infested
Snowfall Predictions For Hudson Valley, Capital Region
The Weather Channel's current forecast is also calling for a lot of snow on Tuesday.
Warning: All Should "Avoid" Traveling To This City In New York State
Below are the snowfall predictions for the counties in the region:
Orange County
- 1 to 3 Inches of Snow
Dutchess County
- About 1 inch of Snow
Westchester County
- 1 to 3 Inches of Snow
Rockland County
- 1 to 3 Inches of Snow
Ulster County
- Around 1 inch of Snow
Sullivan County
- 1 to 4 Inches of Snow
Greene County
- Around 1 inch of Snow
Columbia County
- Around 1 inch of Snow
Putnam County
- About 1 inch of Snow
Capital Region
- No snow in the current forecast
Warning: All Should "Avoid" Traveling To This City In New York State
Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays
11 Worst Places To Live In New York State
If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away