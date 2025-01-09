More New Yorkers Are Leaving Than Most States In America

New York lawmakers are trying to determine why so many Empire State residents are fleeing.

The hallways of the New York State Capitol building are packed, once again. That's because this week marked the start of the 2025 lawmaking session in New York. This year's session is scheduled to wrap up in June.

Democrats remain in control of both the Assembly and Senate in the Empire State. Top items lawmakers say they plan to work on early this year include finalizing the state budget, getting the state closer to meeting climate mandates, and trying to address while New York State continues to lose residents.

It makes sense that New York lawmakers would address the population loss because another report found that more people are leaving New York than most states.

National moving company, Atlas Van Lines, determined that New York ranked in the top 5 in terms of the U.S. states with the highest percentage of outbound moves in 2024.

Below are the top 5:

Reasons Why So Many Are Saying "Goodbye" To New York

A Marist New York State Poll determined that 37 percent of New Yorkers plan the leave the Empire State within the next five years. This means around 7.4 million New Yorkers plan to leave New York.

Below are the top reasons:

Despite many people fleeing New York State, the Empire State continues to get new residents from other states.

LOOK: States sending the most people to New York

Below are the states sending the most people to New York.

Below are the top 10 states where Americans are moving to the most, according to Atlas Van Lines.

1. Arkansas

2. Rhode Island

3. North Carolina

4. Washington, D.C.

5. Idaho

6. Tennessee

7. Maine

8. Connecticut

9. Washington

10. Alaska

