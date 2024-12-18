More Electronic Fast Chargers Coming To These New York Corridors

Those with vehicles that require charging will be happy to know that several million dollars has been allocated to provide more charging locations near and along major travel corridors across the state.

With the availability of, and increasing number of electric vehicles on roadways, this program is sure to meet the demand of New York drivers.

$28.5 Million For Electric Vehicle Fast Chargers

In a formal press release on Wednesday, December 18th, Governor Kathy Hochul alerted New Yorkers to significant funding, an additional $28.5 million, to install electric vehicle fast chargers along several NY travel corridors. This announcement is a supplement to the $21 million allocated to DCFC back in September.

The state's new competitive DCFC, Downstate Direct Current Fast Charger program, is funded by National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI). This, the second round of NEVI funding, focuses on many of our Hudson Valley roadways, including locations south of I-84, as well as areas of NYC and Long Island.

Alternative Fuel Corridors, or AFC sites, if they meet all federal requirements, will host these DCFC stations. These sites must be located within one travel mile of an AFC exit, accessible by the public 24/7, and must be able to charge at least four EVs at150 kilowatts/vehicle at a time.

Priority will be given to sites that offer amenities like food and restrooms, and that provide multiple types of charging connectors, and that close distance gaps between existing and planned charging stations.

AFC Eligible Sites For Current Funding

The funding associated with this second round includes the following designated AFCs:

Interstate 87 south of I-84

Interstate 95

Interstate 278

Interstate 287

Interstate 495

Interstate 678

Interstate 684 south of I-84

New York 17 south of I-84

New York 25

New York 27

Governor Hochul said that this funding supports the state's 'ongoing leadership' for areas that face heavy traffic, creating a network of electric vehicle fast chargers.

Making quick, reliable charging easily available will encourage more people to drive EVs that help to lower pollution from vehicles, provide cleaner air for New Yorkers, and improve health in our communities.

