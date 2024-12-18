Tolls rising in New year

Starting January 2025, tolls on the Mario M. Cuomo/Tappan Zee Bridge will bump up 50 cents, coming to a total of $6.75 for E-ZPass users.

This is the second of four 50 cent increases to the tolls through 2027.

Tolls will be increasing a total of 5% ending in 2027.

Tolls by mail and commercial users will pay more according to Lohud.com

Still cheaper than other bridges

The Cuomo Bridge toll remains significantly cheaper than other Hudson River crossings. For comparison, passenger cars using E-ZPass at the George Washington Bridge and the Holland and Lincoln tunnels pay a total of $14.75.

For the full pricing chart, visit thruway.ny.gov

attachment-gmmcb-toll-schedule-chart-up loading...

Credit to thruway.ny.gov

Here are some highlights of the toll plan:

Financial plan maintains some of the lowest toll rates in the country

2024 would be first toll adjustment for system-wide NY E-ZPass customers since 2010 (14 years)

Two system-wide toll rate adjustments - On Jan. 1, 2024 and Jan. 1, 2027, base NY E-ZPass rates increase by five percent from prior levels (currently 4.5 cents per mile will increase to 4.9 cents per mile in 2027).

Standard Toll rates for Non-NY E-ZPass (currently 5.1 cents per mile for passenger cars) and Tolls By Mail rates (currently 5.8 cents per mile for passenger cars) will increase to 8.6 cents per mile for both groups by 2027.

The thruway's budget relies mostly on toll revenue. Authorities say the hike in price will benefit an aging thruway system.

Over the next several years, thruway authorities are planning to replace 85 bridges which will cost around $800 million.

Discounts?

Yes, Rockland and Westchester County residents will get a discount of 20%.

E-ZPass users who make a minimum of 20 passenger car trips per month are also eligible for 40% discounts.

Perspective

For example, if you are taking the 117-mile trip from exit 15 in Woodbury to Exit 24 in Albany, it will cost 26 cents more than last year. By 2027, it will jump to $5.77.

For more information on the price increase and long-term plan, visit thruway.ny.gov.