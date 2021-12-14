Monticello Man Caught Removing Copper Pipes During Burglary Receives Multiple Charges

A late morning reported burglary in Sullivan County resulted in a Monticello man on parole being sent to Sullivan County Jail without bail on Monday.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the Town of Thompson during the late morning on Monday December 13th. The report came in for the burglary at the Sunny Forest Bungalow Colony located in Thompson at 127 Old Liberty Road.

Upon arriving at the scene around 10:49am on Monday the 13th, Sheriff's deputies, with assistance from the Monticello Police Department, found an open door at unit #2 at the Bulgalow Colony, and upon searching the residence, found a suspect in the basement removing copper pipes with a saw. The suspect then reportedly fled the location and a brief foot chance followed across the parking lot of the colony.

The suspect, identified as 44 year old Joshua Whidbee of Monticello, was then intercepted and taken into custody by a Sheriff's detective who had just arrived on the scene.

The 44 year old Whidbee, who is currently on parole, was charged with a number of felonies including Burglary, Criminal Mischief and misdemeanors, including Resisting Arrest and Possession of Burglar Tools.

Whidbee was arraigned in Thompson Town Court and later sent to the Sullivan County Jail without bail.

Whidbee, who is on parole, was charged with the felonies of Burglary, Criminal Mischief and the misdemeanors of Resisting Arrest and Possession of Burglar Tools. He was arraigned before Thompson Town Justice Martin Miller and sent to the Sullivan County Jail without bail.

