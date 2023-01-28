Where Can You Get Income Based Tax Help in the Hudson Valley?

Who was the one that said the only think you can be guaranteed in life is death and taxes? The person who is most commonly credited with that quote is Benjamin Franklin. Each year people eagerly await their Federal and State tax refund. In order to get the refund, if you are owed one, you have to file your taxes.

Are you all thumbs when it comes to taking the stack of papers, W-2's and 1099's and other documents that you need to gather, then filing out the forms? Relax, you are not alone.

Where can you get help with your taxes if you don't make a lot of money?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

There are quite a few places that will help you prepare your taxes for no cost. There are two major organizations that want to help you prepare your taxes, AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) and New York State. Each organization has their own way of helping too.

Where are the AARP located places that will help you file your taxes?

137300721 JaggedPixels loading...

Here are a few places in Sullivan County NY, and no you do not have to be a member of AARP, nor do you have to be over the age of 50.

Mondays and Wednesdays, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Liberty, 845-292-6180

Tuesdays and Thursdays, Crawford Public Library, Monticello, 845-794-4660

February 6 and 9, Liberty Public Library, 845-292-6070

March 2, 4 and 7, Mamakating Library, Wurtsboro, 845-888-8004

March 6 and 20, Sunshine Hall Free Library, Eldred, 845-557-6258

How can you access the free filing programs that are available through New York State?

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

If you are a little more computer savvy and have access to a computer than maybe the service that New York State has can help you. NYS has a free filing program that is accessible through the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

When is the filing deadline to have your taxes prepared? For the tax year of 2022, the deadline is April 18, 2023.

Which County in New York State Actually Pays the Highest Taxes? Is It Yours? The homeowners in which New York counties pay the most in property taxes? See the answer to that as well as how our Southern Tier counties stack up (info pulled from Tax-Rates.org ).

How to Recognize Fake Money If your money says "For Motion Picture Purposes Only", it's obviously fake. But what about when it might not be so obvious? The Secret Service offers these tips for analyzing your $5, $10, $20, $50, and $100 bills to ensure it's real, legal tender.