Where Can You Get Income Based Tax Help in the Hudson Valley?
Who was the one that said the only think you can be guaranteed in life is death and taxes? The person who is most commonly credited with that quote is Benjamin Franklin. Each year people eagerly await their Federal and State tax refund. In order to get the refund, if you are owed one, you have to file your taxes.
Are you all thumbs when it comes to taking the stack of papers, W-2's and 1099's and other documents that you need to gather, then filing out the forms? Relax, you are not alone.
Where can you get help with your taxes if you don't make a lot of money?
There are quite a few places that will help you prepare your taxes for no cost. There are two major organizations that want to help you prepare your taxes, AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) and New York State. Each organization has their own way of helping too.
Where are the AARP located places that will help you file your taxes?
Here are a few places in Sullivan County NY, and no you do not have to be a member of AARP, nor do you have to be over the age of 50.
- Mondays and Wednesdays, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Liberty, 845-292-6180
Tuesdays and Thursdays, Crawford Public Library, Monticello, 845-794-4660
February 6 and 9, Liberty Public Library, 845-292-6070
March 2, 4 and 7, Mamakating Library, Wurtsboro, 845-888-8004
March 6 and 20, Sunshine Hall Free Library, Eldred, 845-557-6258
How can you access the free filing programs that are available through New York State?
If you are a little more computer savvy and have access to a computer than maybe the service that New York State has can help you. NYS has a free filing program that is accessible through the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.
When is the filing deadline to have your taxes prepared? For the tax year of 2022, the deadline is April 18, 2023.