4 Accused Of Multiple Upstate New York Christmas Burglaries
Four Hudson Valley residents are accused of ruining many family's Christmas.
Members of the Village of Monticello Police recently arrested four people who allegedly worked together to commit multiple burglaries during the evening on Christmas Eve and into the early morning on Christmas Day.
4 Accused Of Monticello, New York Christmas Burglaries
The following four people were arrested:
Multiple Christmas Burglaries Reported In Sullivan County, New York
The arrests were made as a result of an ongoing investigation into multiple reported burglaries, which occurred over an approximate 12-hour period, at the “Broadway Estates”, located on Waverly Avenue in the Village of Monticello, police say.
"Monticello Police were assisted in identifying the suspects, after obtaining video surveillance footage, which recorded the burglaries as they occurred at the complex," the Village of Monticello Police state in a press release. "An investigation is continuing and the defendants are expected to be charged with multiple additional counts of burglary and larceny."
Koelpin tried to run from police but was caught after a short chase, police say.
All Four Sent To Sullivan County Jail
Robinson and Koelpin were arraigned in the Village of Monticello Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail on the following bail:
- Robinson: $50,000.00 cash bail, $75,000.00 bail bond or $100,000.00 partially secured surety bond
- Koelpin: $100,000.00 cash bail, $150,000.00 bail bond or $300,000.00 partially secured surety bond.
Levine and Ellis were arraigned in the Town of Thompson Justice Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail on the following bail:
- Levine: $5000.00 cash bail, $10,000.00 bail bond or $40,000.00 partially secured surety bond
- Ellis: $100,000.00 cash bail, $150,000.00 bail bond or $300,000.00 partially secured surety bond.
