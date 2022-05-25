Monticello Man Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Friend in Head

A Monticello man is behind bars for allegedly shooting his friend in the head.

On Friday, May 20, 2022, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) from the Liberty barracks arrested 46-year-old Gregory W. Cochran from the village of Monticello for an incident that occurred back on December 8, 2021, in Monticello.

On December 8, 2021, Cochran was involved in a verbal altercation with an acquaintance, according to New York State Police. During that argument, the unnamed acquaintance ran into a bathroom and locked the door.

Monticello, New York Resident Shot In Head in Sullivan County

Shooting a Gun Photo by Max Kleinen on Unsplash loading...

Cochran is accused of shooting through the locked bathroom door and striking the unnamed person directly in the head.

The unnamed victim was transported by Cochran and a friend to a local hospital for treatment. The victim was later transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Orange County.

New York State Police did not release the condition of the victim, but we do know the victim survived a gunshot wound to the head.

On Friday, May 20, 2022, the victim came into the New York State Police barracks in Liberty to report being pistol-whipped on May 19, 2022, and also tell police about the shooting from December 8, 2021.

Monticello, New York Man Charged With Attempted Murder

Handcuff 7713Photography loading...

Cochran was arrested by the State Police outside of his home in Monticello. He was charged with attempted murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Police did not say if the victim told them Cochran was responsible for the alleged pistol-whipping on Thursday.

Cochran was arraigned in the village of Monticello Court. He was remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail.

