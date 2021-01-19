Montgomery Library Could Shutdown Without Your Help

A library in Orange County is at risk of shutting down.

Businesses aren't the only thing that could be permanently closing. Resources like libraries are also at risk of closing. The Montgomery Free Library is now warning residents that they too could close down. A notice on the Village of Montgomery Facebook page warns that they have suffered a deficit of thousands of dollars.

The notice states that the Montgomery Free Library will be limiting its hours in the coming months because of the impact COVID-19 has had on their income. The Montgomery Free Library is not taxpayer-funded. The library relies on donations from the Village and Town of Montgomery, and the community. Because of the lack of in-person use because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the income from the Village and Town of Montgomery has been reduced. Donations have also decreased.

If the Montgomery Free Library were to close, the notice states that the community would lose a valuable asset. This library closing means no place for kids learning at home to go, no access to free resources for school projects and learning, and no access to the RCLS system. For kids and families who can't afford a computer and books, libraries are essential. Think of all the kids who are learning with a hybrid method, some days in, some days home. Imagine not having internet or a computer and being expected to learn from home. Libraries are priceless.

Even though they'll be reducing their operating hours to save money, the Montgomery Free Library still needs your help. The notice states that if you were to buy just two books a year, that would cost you about $50. They say if only 200 people were to donate $50 each to the library, they would have enough money to get them through the COVID-19 pandemic. The Montgomery Free Library adds that any amount is appreciated and spreading the word gives them a chance.

If you are interested in making a donation, you can mail it or drop it off at the library. The address is The Montgomery Free Library, 133 Clinton St., Montgomery, NY, 12549.