2 Hudson Valley Restaurants Close Due to COVID-19

Two restaurants in the Hudson Valley have been forced to close due to COVID-19.

On Friday, owners of Miss Lucy's Kitchen on Partition Street in Saugerties confirmed the eatery is closed after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

"Miss Lucys will be CLOSED due to a Covid positive staff member. All staff is getting tested and we will be cleaning and sanitizing the restaurant. We have contacted local health agencies and we will reopen once we are given the all clear. We will see everyone soon! Stay safe. Cheers," Miss Lucy's Kitchen wrote on Facebook.

It's unclear, as of this writing, when the restaurant will reopen.

On Saturday, Annarella Ristorante on Malden Turnpike in Saugerties also announced COVID-19 is forcing owners to close.

"To our valued customers, unfortunately, one person tested positive for COVID-19. All reservations have been canceled and we will be closed for testing and cleaning," Annarella Ristorante wrote on Facebook. "For everyone's safety, we decided to close until we get the results that everybody has tested negative. (We were advised it's not mandatory to shut down because this is an isolated incident, but we took the initiative to do so.) We would rather be safe than sorry, and of course, you feel the same because it's important for all of us to be protected.

It's unclear when the Italian restaurant will reopen, but when it does a new policy will be in place,

"When we reopen, we will be taking people's temperatures with a 'no touch' thermometer as an extra precaution," Annarella Ristorante added on Facebook. "Thank you very much for your patience, understanding and loyal support."

