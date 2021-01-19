Historic Hudson Valley Home Offers Winter Guided Tour

There are so many historic sites here in the Hudson Valley. With the extensive history dating back to the early 1600's, there are plenty of things to see and visit. I love learning about the people who once lived here and how the created this area their home. As far as historic sites, I visited Val-Kill, Vanderbilt and FDR's home. I went on guided tours at both of these facilities. There's going to be an upcoming tour at the Staatsburgh estate. Have you heard of it?

In the late 1800's, a woman named Ruth Livingston Mills and her husband Ogden mills decided to make their home larger. This home was then created into a 79 room, mega mansion (as you could only imagine). After Ruth and Ogden passed away, the Staatsburgh was then inherited by their son, whos name was also Ogden. In 1938, this beautiful estate was then donated. If you haven't seen it yet, this estate has the original pieces of art, objects and furnishings (super cool). My favorite part about the Staatsburgh is that it has a beautiful view of the Hudson River.

On January 23, 2021 from 10am-1045am, there will be a winter guided walk. You will feel as if you stepped back into the Gilded Age with the historic picture and pieces throughout this space. This tour is different from others since its going to highlight how folks lived on the property and what they did during the winter.

Head on over to the website for additional details on how to join in on this guided, historic walk.

Staatsburgh State Historic Site

75 Mills Mansion Dr.

Staatsburg, NY

(845) 889-8851