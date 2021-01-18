You Still Need to Mask Up After COVID Vaccine…Here’s Why

If you've found yourself like most of us, online searching for information on the COVID-19 vaccine, here's something you might not know.

So you are one of the folks in the Hudson Valley that has made it! You got the COVID-19 vaccination. Congratulations! But PLEASE don't think that once it's done, you can just go back to the way things were before all of this started.

As much as I would love to tell you that it's OK to go and throw all of your masks away, put the plastic gloves back in closet, or throw a huge party with fellow vaccinated people, I can't, and neither can health officials.

According to NPR, the way the vaccines work, they need anywhere from 12 days or more in some cases after the first shot to start to protecting us. They each have around a 50% effectiveness after round one. After round two, the number jumps up into the 90% plus range.

All of the numbers sound good, but there are still some many things we don't know and that's why I think we should all just come to the realization that we're going to be wearing masks for a long time to come.

I mean the rollout of the COVID vaccine in the Hudson Valley has be anything but smooth, but if you find yourself one of the lucky ones to actually make it through the process of finding a vaccine site, making an appointment, and waiting for your turn to get the shot or shots, consider yourself lucky.

Lucky, yes, but not off the hook from following specific guidelines that you had to follow before you got the shots.

Not to be a broken record, even if you get vaccinated, still follow these guidelines, wear a mask in public, social distance by maintaining 6 feet or more form others, wash your hands A LOT, and stay away from crowds.