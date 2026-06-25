New York Buc-ee’s Fans Are Buzzing About New Expansion Plans
A major Buc-ee's announcement is turning heads among New York travelers who have long hoped for something closer to home.
The company is opening up many more locations, including its biggest one yet.
Buc-ee's Is Beloved By New Yorkers
Buc-ee's is a beloved chain of huge travel centers and general stores. It's known for having the “cleanest restrooms in America," large stores (often over 50,000 to 70,000 square feet), and over 100 fueling stations per location.
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On top of the immaculate public restrooms, New Yorkers rave about its wall-to-wall aisles of merchandise, plus fresh BBQ, and signature snacks, like "Beaver Nuggets," homemade fudge, and beef jerky counters.
Closet Locations To The Hudson Valley
While there's no Buc-ee's in New York, many New Yorkers plan their road trips around the store. Below are the five closest locations.
Mt. Crawford, Virginia (Rockingham)
Address: 6500 Buc-ee's Blvd, Mt Crawford, VA 22841
Huber Heights, Ohio
Address: Intersection of State Route 235 and Interstate 70, Huber Heights, OH
Richmond, Kentucky
Address: 1013 Buc-ee's Blvd, Richmond, KY 40475
Smiths Grove, Kentucky
Address: 4001 Smiths Grove-Scottsville Rd, Smiths Grove, KY 42171
Florence, South Carolina
Address: 3390 N Williston Rd, Florence, SC 29506
15 More Locations Coming
The closest location to New York, in Mt. Crawford, Virginia, just opened up last year.
The company continues to expand. According to reports, 15 more stores are scheduled to open between 2026 and 2031.
Opening in 2026
- San Marcos, Texas: August 12
- Benton, Arkansas: August 17
- Murfreesboro, Tennessee: November 16
Opening in 2027:
- Ruston, Louisiana
- Kansas City, Kansas
- Gallaway, Tennessee
- St. Lucie, Florida
- Boerne, Texas
- Monroe County, Georgia
Opening in 2028:
- Mebane, North Carolina
- Lafayette, Louisiana
Opening in 2029
- Ocala, Florida, 2029
- West Memphis, Arkansas, 2029
- Oak Grove, Kentucky, 2029
Opening In 2031
- Hardeeville, South Carolina, 2031
This week, Buc-ee's opened up its biggest travel center in Goodyear, Arizona.
Buc-ee's currently has 56 stores open in Texas, Arizona, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Colorado, Mississippi, Virginia, Georgia and Ohio.
30 Things We Go Nuts for at Buc-ee's
30 Things We Go Nuts for at Buc-ee's
11 Must-Try Items At Buc-ees
11 Must-Try Items At Buc-ees
Some of the Best Snacks at Buc-ee's
Some of the Best Snacks at Buc-ee's
The Healthiest Things You Can Eat At Buc-ee's
The Healthiest Things You Can Eat At Buc-ee's
Gallery Credit: Dan Patrick