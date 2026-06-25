New York Buc-ee’s Fans Are Buzzing About New Expansion Plans

A major Buc-ee's announcement is turning heads among New York travelers who have long hoped for something closer to home.

The company is opening up many more locations, including its biggest one yet.

Buc-ee's Is Beloved By New Yorkers

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Buc-ee's is a beloved chain of huge travel centers and general stores. It's known for having the “cleanest restrooms in America," large stores (often over 50,000 to 70,000 square feet), and over 100 fueling stations per location.

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On top of the immaculate public restrooms, New Yorkers rave about its wall-to-wall aisles of merchandise, plus fresh BBQ, and signature snacks, like "Beaver Nuggets," homemade fudge, and beef jerky counters.

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Closet Locations To The Hudson Valley

While there's no Buc-ee's in New York, many New Yorkers plan their road trips around the store. Below are the five closest locations.

Mt. Crawford, Virginia (Rockingham)

Address: 6500 Buc-ee's Blvd, Mt Crawford, VA 22841

Huber Heights, Ohio

Address: Intersection of State Route 235 and Interstate 70, Huber Heights, OH

Richmond, Kentucky

Address: 1013 Buc-ee's Blvd, Richmond, KY 40475

Smiths Grove, Kentucky

Address: 4001 Smiths Grove-Scottsville Rd, Smiths Grove, KY 42171

Florence, South Carolina

Address: 3390 N Williston Rd, Florence, SC 29506

15 More Locations Coming

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The closest location to New York, in Mt. Crawford, Virginia, just opened up last year.

The company continues to expand. According to reports, 15 more stores are scheduled to open between 2026 and 2031.

Opening in 2026

San Marcos, Texas: August 12

Benton, Arkansas: August 17

Murfreesboro, Tennessee: November 16

Opening in 2027:

Ruston, Louisiana

Kansas City, Kansas

Gallaway, Tennessee

St. Lucie, Florida

Boerne, Texas

Monroe County, Georgia

Opening in 2028:

Mebane, North Carolina

Lafayette, Louisiana

Opening in 2029

Ocala, Florida, 2029

West Memphis, Arkansas, 2029

Oak Grove, Kentucky, 2029

Opening In 2031

Hardeeville, South Carolina, 2031

This week, Buc-ee's opened up its biggest travel center in Goodyear, Arizona.

Buc-ee's currently has 56 stores open in Texas, Arizona, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Colorado, Mississippi, Virginia, Georgia and Ohio.

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