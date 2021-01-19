Gov. Cuomo gave some depressing news to New Yorkers who hope the end of the COVID pandemic is near.

Last week, New York State started allowing people working in education, first responders and residents over 75 to start getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged patience saying without an increase in supply it will take until mid-April to vaccinate all eligible New Yorkers.

"Without increased supply, we expect it will take 14 weeks to vaccinate the Phase 1a and 1b groups. That would take us to April 16," Cuomo said.

Days later, Cuomo followed CDC guidance and allowed New Yorkers 65 and older to start getting the vaccine. Once again, Cuomo told New Yorkers it will take quite some time for all who are eligible to get their shots.

"I urge patience as unfortunately there are far more eligible NYers than there is vaccine supply from the federal gov," Cuomo tweeted.

In order to achieve herd immunity 70 to 90 percent of the Empire State must get both shots of the virus, Cuomo added. New York has been getting around 300,000 doses of the virus. According to Cuomo, it will take 47 weeks to reach "low-level herd immunity."

"You have to vaccinate 70 to 90 percent to achieve herd immunity. We have 20 million people. That means we have to do 14 million vaccinations at the low level of the herd immunity, 70 percent. That's 14 Million. How long does it take you to do 14 million vaccines? If you get them in the arms as soon as you get them, if you're getting 300,000 per week, 47 weeks. 47 weeks. You know what that means? We lose the foot race. That means hospitals are overwhelmed," Cuomo said.

According to Cuomo, at this rate, it's going to take until mid-to-late December to achieve "low-level herd immunity." However, unfortunately, since Cuomo announced it could take 47 weeks to reach "low-level herd immunity" he confirmed New York is now getting fewer dosages of the vaccine than expected.

To help speed up the timeline, Cuomo said he hopes to be the first governor to buy coronavirus vaccine doses directly from the manufacturer.

