Cuomo Announces Who’s Next to Get COVID Vaccine in New York

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced a new group of New Yorkers who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Cuomo just announced a new group of New Yorkers who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in New York State. According to his Twitter, New Yorkers 65 years old and over are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. This is effective immediately. You can determine if you are eligible for the COVID vaccine here.

Governor Cuomo expanded vaccine eligibility on January 4, 2021. Eligibility is being expanded to include all outpatient/ambulatory front-line, high-risk health care workers who provide direct in-person patient care, as well as all public health care workers who provide direct in-person care, including those who conduct COVID-19 tests and handle lab specimens. In addition to those 65 and older, people who are home care workers, hospice workers, and nursing home and other congregate setting workers who have yet to receive a vaccine through the federal nursing home vaccination program. You can determine if you are eligible for the COVID vaccine here.

The list of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine includes, but is not limited to:

Individuals who work in private medical practices

Hospital-affiliated medical practices; public health clinics

Specialty medical practices of all types

Dental practices of all types

Dialysis workers

Diagnostic and treatment centers

Occupational therapists

Physical therapists

Speech therapists

Phlebotomists

Behavioral health workers

Student health workers

New York State is administering the COVID-19 vaccine in different phases. This expanded eligibility puts New York State in Phase 1b of its COVID-19 vaccination plan. You can determine if you are eligible for the COVID vaccine here. Below are details about who is included in the current and upcoming stages of the COVID-19 vaccine plan in New York State:

Phase 1b (currently in)

Frontline essential workers: first responders (e.g., firefighters and police officers), corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the education sector (teachers and support staff members) as well as child care workers.

Anyone 65 or older

Phase 1c