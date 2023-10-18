Missing, ‘Vulnerable’ Elderly Man Found In Upstate New York Woods

Officials from all over the state participated in a frantic late-night search in Upstate New York for a missing elderly man.

On Tuesday, in its latest DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review report, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed rangers found a missing vulnerable adult in the woods in Upstate New York.

Wilderness Search: Town of Ghent, Columbia County, New York

On Sunday, Oct. 15 at 4:44 p.m., Forest Ranger Gullen overheard Columbia County radio traffic about a missing vulnerable adult in a wooded area in the Town of Ghent.

New York State Police also responded with a bloodhound and a drone.

Ranger Gullen joined Rangers Allwine, Martin, and Sweeney in the search for the 78-year-old from Ghent, New York.

Missing Elderly Columbia County Man Found In Woods

During the search, Ranger Allwine heard a faint call for help.

That helped the rangers pinpoint the 78-year-old's location, officials say. The unnamed missing man was found just before 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Austerlitz Fire helped by providing a UTV for a quick and safe evacuation.

The 78-year-old Ghent man was exhausted and had minor scrapes and bruises, according to the DEC.

He was turned over to Greenport Rescue for transport to the hospital for further evaluation.

