Missing Upstate New York Mom Found Dead On Bench, 2 Men Arrested
New York State Police arrested two people after a woman was found dead on a park bench.
The woman was found dead last year. New York State Police announced the arrest this week, following a long investigation.
Upstate New York Woman Found Dead On Park Bench
State Police responded to a report of an unresponsive woman on a picnic table bench at a park on Otter Creek Road in the town of Glenfield, Lewis County.
She was later identified as 35-year-old Ariel Marengo of Castorland, New York.
"She had a magnetic personality that was wild, funny, generous, and full of life. Ariel brought joy, humor, and just the right amount of outrageous energy to every gathering. She loved deeply, gave freely, and lived boldly," her obituary states.
Marengo was a mother to four children.
Two People Arrested
Police said that while "no immediate visible signs of trauma," the circumstances surrounding her "death were suspicious, which prompted the initiation of a criminal investigation."
Police allege that Marengo was inside a vehicle parked at the residence of Anthony R. Diangelo III in Glenfield before her death, while Diangelo and Kyle T. Simpson were inside the home. Kyle Simpson was an acquaintance of Marengo, police say.
"Investigators subsequently determined that Marengo’s body was moved and left at the park on Otter Creek Road," New York State Police stated.
As a result of the investigation, the following individuals were arrested:
Kyle T. Simpson, age 31, of Lowville, NY, was charged with:
- Concealment of a Human Corpse, class “E” Felony
- Tampering with Physical Evidence, class “E” Felony
- Obstruction of Governmental Administration
- Resisting Arrest
- Removal of a Body Without a Permit (Public Health Law §4144), Unclassified Misdemeanor
Simpson was arraigned in the Town of Watson Court and remanded without bail.
Anthony R. Diangelo III, age 31, of Glenfield, NY, was charged with:
- Concealment of a Human Corpse, class “E” Felony
- Tampering with Physical Evidence, class “E” Felony
- Removal of a Body Without a Permit (Public Health Law §4144), Unclassified Misdemeanor
Diangelo was taken into custody and is pending arraignment in Lewis County CAP Court.
The investigation remains ongoing.