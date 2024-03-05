Missing Upstate New York Men Found Dead, Buried On Cop’s Property

A school security guard has been sentenced in connection to the gruesome murders of four men in Orange County in 2016.

4 Men Go Missing After Visiting Chester Diner In 2016

Missing Men Found Dead, Buried On Property Owned By Cop

Police described it as a "burial site" after finding the bodies at Tartaglione's Orange County property.

Nicholas Tartaglione was found guilty of murder and much more in April 2023.

"Tartaglione’s heinous acts represent a broader betrayal, as he was a former police officer who once swore to protect the very community he devastated," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said after Tartaglione was found guilty.

School Security Guard Sentenced

Joseph Biggs was just sentenced to 17 years in prison for his role in the murders.

Biggs was charged in a 17-count indictment, including four counts of murder, four counts of kidnapping and conspiracy to distribute and possess five kilograms or more of cocaine.

He faced life in prison but was spared a life sentence because he helped in Tartaglione's conviction.

